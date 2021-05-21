LISTEN: Union Not Happy with Projected Provincial Timelines to Reopen Casinos

The President of Unifor Local 444 is fired up.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Dave Cassidy says the latest reopening plans from the province is not good news for Caesars Windsor.

He says under the new three step framework, the casino is not expected to reopen until at least July 26 with capacity restrictions.

Cassidy says it's still unknown what the capacity limits will be but he and others continue to push the province to categorize casinos as non-essential retail.

"Over a year now them casino workers have not been to work and I'm going to continue to scream and scream and scream and get every ear and lobby every single person I can until we can get them back to work," says Cassidy.

He says the casino is ready to reopen and has plans in place.

"Kevin Laforet and his team have put a plan together that is above and beyond to not only make sure that the employees are safe but patrons who want to go by the way," he says. "People say well people don't need to go into casinos this and that, people have choices, you got to give people choices."

Cassidy adds he will continue to lobby provincial politicians to get the casino open earlier.

"We're going to continue to push that but just not casinos, just not casinos," says Cassidy. "We're a laughing stock with what is going on. This is about control right now."

Under the new three step approach by the province, casinos and bingo halls are not scheduled to reopen until stage 3.

Most workers at Caesars Windsor have been off the job since mid-March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The casino did reopen last October for a few weeks but had limited capacity and only some workers were called back.

There are roughly 2,200 unionized workers at Caesars Windsor.