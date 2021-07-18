LISTEN: Windsor Public Library Launches Riverside Memories Project

Windsor Public Library is celebrating the Town of Riverside's 100th birthday by expanding its historical records.

According to the City of Windsor's website, Riverside was a residential area within Sandwich East Township before becoming a town in 1921 — the city annexed the town in 1966.

Manager of Public Services Leisa Pieczonka says the Riverside Memories Project will digitize documents, photos, and personal letters.

She says Ward 6 Councillor Joanne Gignac donated $15,000 toward a specialized scanner for the project.

"So folks can come in and digitize photos, documents, family receipts books, so that we can preserve the memories and heritage of our Riverside community and beyond," added Pieczonka, who tells The Dan MacDonald Show that the scanner will now be a fixture at the Riverside Public Library.

Anything Riverside is welcome, according to Pieczonka.

"Perhaps your family had a business and you have all sorts of great photos of that business that may no longer exist or school or a club that used to exist in the Riverside area," she says.

She says there is a real need for more primary documents and photos from the Riverside area.

"There are a couple of great local books, which we of course have in our collection, but we've had a hard time finding photos and documents that are able to tell us the stories of the people of Riverside over the years," she says.

Pieczonka says a digital copy will be provided to those who submit content; the copy can be sent via email or saved to cloud storage — users can also bring a personal flash drive to save their documents.

The scanner is at the library's location at 6305 Wyandotte St. E. and staff will be on hand to provide user support.