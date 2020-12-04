LISTEN: WRH Chief of Staff Says 'We're at Our Tipping Point'

COVID-19 is posing a serious threat to the healthcare system in Windsor-Essex.

The region's three hospitals have issued a joint statement to the community saying the local healthcare system is facing "extremely serious strain" as the number of cases continues to rise.

"This is a very critical time where the numbers are rising," sais Dr. Wassim Saad, Windsor Regional Hospital Chief of Staff. "We have outbreaks in two of our organizations and if we do not do something now and stem the wave of transmission within the community, we are going to see dire consequences within the next couple of weeks."

The statement also says outbreaks at Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare risk significant reductions in bed capacity at both institutions.

Dr. Saad says local hospitals do have the authority to start cancelling elective surgeries and procedures, if necessary.

"As we stand today, our ICU is over 100 per cent capacity. And that's not just COVID,that's COVID plus other patients who require elective surgery and are in there for other reasons," he says. "But we are going to take every measure possible and one of those is to cancel elective surgeries and that may come very soon if the numbers don't turn around quickly."

Patients are being diverted to available space in Leamington and Chatham in order to utilize available beds.

According to Dr. Saad, there is only so much the healthcare system can do, it, sup to the public to stop the spread.

"If we had a hospital that had double the number of beds, double the number of doctors and double the number of nurses and lets say we could test everybody and we had infinite testing capacity, it would still be a problem and we could still have our healthcare resources overrun if we have rampant spread of the virus in the community."

— With files from AM800's Paul McDonald