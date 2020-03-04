Listings, Homes Sold, Average Sale Price are Up in Windsor-Essex

It was an up month for the real estate market in Windsor and Essex County.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, there were 595 listings last month, up 11 per cent compared to February of last year.

427 properties sold in February 2020, which is also more than 13 per cent compared to February 2019.

The average home sale price was $386,265 while 12 months ago, the average sale price was $324, 346.

The most popular style of home sold in February were Bungalow, Ranch and Two-storey,