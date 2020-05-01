Little League World Series Cancelled

This year's Little League World Series and the championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Little League President Stephen Keener announced the cancellations in a Facebook Live broadcast from league headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, saying it would be ''impossible'' to hold the events amid ongoing restrictions on large gatherings and travel.

The Little League World Series has been held every August since 1947 and had never been cancelled before.

Next year was to be the 75th playing of the tournament; that milestone has been pushed back to 2022.

The annual major league game in Williamsport, which this year was to feature the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 23, has been cancelled, MLB said.

Little League announced in March that the season was on hold until at least May 11 because of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention against gatherings of 50 people or more.

with files from Canadian Press