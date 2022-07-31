Live boxing returns to Windsor's Riverfront this weekend

Live boxing returns to Windsor's Riverfront with 'Rumble on the River'.

Border City Boxing Club, in partnership with Element Entertainment, will host a live amateur boxing event at the Riverfront Festival Plaza today.

The event will feature food and beverages, live music, DJ's, as well as the boxing event.

This event marks the return of live boxing since 2019 and will be an all-ages event, featuring fighters from five Windsor and Essex County boxing clubs: Border City Boxing, Windsor Amateur Boxing, Fighting Island, Rough Boxing, and Blue Collar

Boxing as well as many Detroit and Toronto gyms.

All ticket sale proceeds will go to help support amateur boxing and youth recreation at Border City Boxing Club.

Renaldo Agostino, Border City Boxing’s Executive Director, says it will be a great event for the entire family.

He says the buzz for the event is definitely in the air following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're super excited. We're back on the river for our second ever 'Rumble on the River', we haven't been able to host one since pre-COVID. And, our fighters are super excited, our fans are super excited, and hopefully the city is super excited for a great night of amateur boxing."

He says the young boxers are feeling ready for this event to showcase their talent in the sport.

"Amateur boxing starts at probably 13 or 14 years old. We've got some good kids on the card tonight, they're just coming off a big tournament last week in Brampton, so they're excited to be in their hometown and show local fans and friends and family what they can do."

He says it's such a privilege to be able to host this event on the Riverfront, and to the kids this means everything.

"You know it's a spectacle for them, to them this is the big one right? And same with a lot of fighters from other cities. Usually, an event like this is done inside a high school gym, or a local boxing club."

Gates open at 6 p.m. and will run until 11:30 p.m.

More information can be found at the Border City Boxing Club's website.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi