Live Entertainment Cancelled for Open Streets Weekend in Windsor

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) has cancelled live entertainment for the downtown's second Open Streets Weekend.

That's after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit requested the cancellation of live music and an aerialist Friday.

The health unit is concerned about people gathering to watch with the city still in Stage Two of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to DWBIA President Brian Yeomans.

"They decided to tell us to cancel them. It's unfortunate but we don't really have a choice at this time," says Yeomans, who adds no seating would be put out and shows would be located away from patios.

Yeomans is disappointed, but the DWBIA will follow public health advice.

"We will simply respect the wishes of the health unit. We've done nothing but comply with all of their requests from the Farmers Market to the street closures and we've done everything to meet their needs," added Yeomans. "Hopefully by the next weekend of street closures we'll be in Stage 3, cross fingers, and we can move forward with the same types of acts."

Open Streets Weekend kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday.

Ouellette Avenue will be closed from Wyandotte Street to Riverside Drive until Sunday night.