Liverpool Taking a Knee

Liverpool players took a knee around the centre circle at Anfield Stadium on Monday in a gesture of support following the death of George Floyd.

Squad members posted a picture of the act on their social media accounts with the caption, ``Unity is strength BlackLivesMatter.''

The picture of 29 players from the English league leaders was taken during a training session.

Star players Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Jordan Henderson were among those to post the picture that was retweeted by the official account of Liverpool, which is owned by Fenway Sports Group _ the U.S. company which also controls the Boston Red Sox.

Liverpool also tweeted out the picture.

Floyd's death has sparked days of protests across the U.S. and it has resonated in the soccer world.



with files from Canadian Press