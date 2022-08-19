Lives lost in Dieppe Raid honoured

Members of the community gathered in Dieppe Gardens to honour lives lost in battle.

On Friday, August 19, the City of Windsor in partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada commemorated the 80th Anniversary of the Dieppe Raid.

Over 900 soldiers died in the raid which took place on August 19 1942.

The city welcomed a Government of Canada Delegation to the community to host events and activities commemorating the raid including a wreath-laying ceremony and a ceremonial march.

Members of the community gathered in Dieppe Gardens to honour lives lost in battle on Friday, August 19 2022 (Photo by Kurlis Mati)

World War II Veteran Arthur Henry Boon says as the years go by, holding this event becomes more difficult.

"When you are 80 years away from those events you think about all the people we left behind and that never had the life we had. There's a sad part to it too but we need to respect and honour what they have done."

Boon says it's important to remember the lives lost.

"I'm picturing what was there when they were coming off the beach because I did that in Normandy and it wasn't easy. Mistakes were made at the top, that's one of the problems. The people at the top that ran it all, we didn't have much say as Canadians, we just supplied 5,100 troops for it."

He says he feels for the families who have lost loved ones in the Dieppe Raid.

"You stop and think about it more and well we've come back home, and had a good life here doing everything we wanted to do. All of the people we left, 900 were left dead over there, most of them were younger and their life was cut short with their families and everything."

Boon served in the 19th Canadian Army Field Regiment and the Royal Canadian Artillery as a part of the D-Day landing in France.