Loaded firearm and $47,000 worth of drugs seized by Windsor police

One man is facing charges after a $47,000 drug bust by Windsor police.

On Feb. 8, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant at a house in the 1400 block of Kamloops Street.

Officers located and seized a loaded Ruger-5.7 firearm, 149 grams of fentanyl, 47 grams of cocaine, 25 tablets of oxycodone, and $1,800 in cash.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and is facing nine charges including three counts of possession of a scheduled I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a loaded regulated firearm and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.