Loaded Gun Found in Vehicle after Crash in Windsor

Police seized a loaded firearm from a car after a crash near Windsor International Airport.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) was called to 3900 block of County Road 42 after a car crashed into a ditch around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the lone occupant of the car fled the scene but he was located and arrested a short time later.

Investigators say the man was under the influence of alcohol and a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun.

A 28-year-old man from Leamington faces several charges including breaching probation, driving while impaired and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Police say the man also faces numerous weapons related charges.

No one was hurt in the crash, according to police.

