Loaded gun seized in Windsor arrest

The Windsor Police Service has taken a loaded firearm off the street following the arrest of a 37-year old man.

On Thursday, members of the Drugs and Guns Unit and Emergency Services Unit arrested a suspect as he left a business in the 3800-block of Walker Road.

A search turned up a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect faces charges including: Unsafe storage of a firearm, Possession of a loaded firearm, Carrying a concealed weapon, Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and Possession of a firearm at a place contrary to licence.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.