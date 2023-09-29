Loaded handgun and drugs seized by Windsor police 

Police have taken a loaded firearm and $6,750 worth of narcotics off of Windsor's streets.

Around 10 a.m. on September 28, 2023, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant at a house in the 2100 block of Church Street.

During their search, officers located and seized a loaded Sig Sauer P220, .45 calibre handgun, 15 additional rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, a can of bear spray, 67.5 grams of cocaine, and $3,150 in cash.

A 31-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with:

-Possession of a controlled substance, namely cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking

-Possession of a restricted firearm without a licence

-Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

-Unsafe storage of a firearm

-Possession of a firearm with altered serial number

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.