Loaded handgun and illicit drugs seized in weekend traffic stop

A weekend traffic stop by Chatham-Kent Ontario Provincial Police turned up more than just a speeding ticket.

Police say on Sunday, September 5 just before 2 a.m. they pulled over a vehicle on Communication Road for a speeding violation.

While the officer was speaking to the driver, he became aware they had consumed an alcoholic beverage and after administering a roadside screening device, the driver was arrested.

They were then transported to the OPP detachment, where they provided two samples over the legal limit.

After a search during the investigation, police located and seized a loaded handgun and illicit drugs.

Three people from Leamington are facing charges as a result.