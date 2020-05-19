Loaded Rifle Seized in Chatham-Kent

A Dresden woman is facing additional charges following a drug bust in Chatham-Kent.

As heard on AM800 news, Chatham-Kent police charged three people after drugs and weapons were seized from a Chatham hotel.

Over the course of the investigation, police learned that a vehicle parked at a home on Grand Avenue in Chatham contained another firearm. On Wednesday they seized a loaded Ruger 10/22 rifle from the vehicle.

29-year-old Amber Tasker has been charged for four additional offences including Careless Storage of a Firearm, Unauthorized possession of a firearm and Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.