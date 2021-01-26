Loaded Rifle Seized in Chatham-Kent

Police in Chatham-Kent have seized a loaded non-restricted semi-automatic rifle.

According to police, members of the Intelligence Unit along with the Critical Incident Team executed a search warrant Monday afternoon at a home on Gray Street in Chatham.

Roughly $1300 worth of suspected methamphetamine was seized plus digital scales, packaging material, cellphones and a switchblade.

Police say the SKS non-restricted semi-automatic rifle included a overcapacity magazine, attached bayonet and ammunition.

Four Chatham residents between the ages of 28 and 42 are facing a number of charges.

---

Charges:

A 40-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking, breach of probation along with several firearm and weapon related offences. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 28-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with drug possession. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 42-year-old Chatham man located in the home was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court, unauthorized possession of a weapon and possessing counterfeit money. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

A 29-year-old Chatham woman located in the home was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court, being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 and possessing a firearm without a license. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.