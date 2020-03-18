Local 200 President Supports Decision by Ford Motor Company

The President of Unifor Local 200 supports a move by Ford Motor Company to temporarily close all plants in North America.

John D'Agnolo says the company plans to do a deep clean at all its facilities during the shutdown.

"We got inventory adjustments they're going to look at," he says. "They're also going to do some deep cleaning in all the plants so they're going to make sure during that period of time where they exactly stand and I think that's important for the workers. I think it's important they communicate with the workers and hopefully we can get through this."

D'Agnolo says here in Windsor-Essex, about 1,600 workers including temporary part-time will be off the job which he says is devastating for his workers and area feeder plants.

"I'm heart broken to be quite frank with you and there's no end to it and that's what so scary."

Moving forward, D'Agnolo says the company hopes to resume production next month.

"As of right now, they're looking at the 30th, they're hopeful but at the same time yes, they are cleaning, they're going to be doing a deep clean in the plant and they're looking at how can we, if we do go to work to make sure we've covered everything," he says.

The temporary suspension of production goes into effect following Thursday's evening shifts until March 30th.

The automaker temporarily closed the Michigan Assembly Plant this morning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.​

— with files from AM800's Teresinha Medeiros