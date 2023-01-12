Local 444 president excited for future following opening of Caesars Sportsbook

The head of Unifor Local 444 says while it's been a long time coming, the opening of the Caesars Sportsbook at the casino is a welcome sight.

Members from Caesars Windsor, local dignitaries, and many more were in attendance on Wednesday afternoon to take in the grand opening of the new state-of-the-art sportsbook.

Dave Cassidy says their local has been involved since former Windsor-Tecumseh MP Joe Comartin first introduced the single sports betting private members bill back in 2011, which was then taken on by Brian Masse after Comartin became deputy speaker.

He says the reason they've been pushing since day one for this is the potential for jobs.

"When I first spoke about it, we thought potentially 100 to 150 jobs, and what that would create. Whether it would be in bartending, at the kiosks, the food service, all that stuff. That was important to us and why we stayed on top of it," he said.

After a nearly 10 year fight, Bill C-218 which legalized single-game sports betting in Canada was passed back in 2021 after a number of ups and downs.

Cassidy says from Saskatchewan MP Kevin Waugh, to the work Masse did on behalf of the community, many people were involved in the process to get to this point.

He doesn't know the exact job numbers yet as a result of the sportsbook opening, but adds more unique offerings means more people through the doors spending money.

"It's a great thing. People are going to come and enjoy the atmosphere to watch the games. Potentially a husband and wife come here for some entertainment, the wife goes out to play the slot machines maybe, the husband's in here watching sports betting on some teams, it's a win-win for us."

Cassidy says they're hopeful this will draw more people to Caesars.

"We need to make sure that we are still reaching out, so now our American counterparts on 40 cents on the dollar can come here. They can still make the advantage here when they come on their U.S. dollar. So there's going to be an opportunity to come across the ditch as I call it and use their money almost twice on the dollar. I see no downsides risk to this whatsoever," he stated.

In terms of their numbers, Cassidy says they're still pushing to get different outlets at the casino open and that the opening of the sportsbook is another step in the right direction to get their people still off back working.