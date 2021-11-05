Local 444 president sends message to Windsor Assembly Plant workers

The president of Unifor Local 444 has released a statement after a suspicious package and explosion forced the evacuation of the Windsor Assembly Plant in what Windsor police are calling an "intentional act."

In a message posted on the Unifor Local 444 Facebook page, Dave Cassidy told employees "Over the last couple of weeks, there have been some incidents going on in the plant based on anxieties. I know we have had some hard news as of late, but any lashing out in the facilities cannot and will not be accepted and needs to stop."

He also says "Any antics will negatively affect our reputation and our future, that is a fact."

On Oct. 14, Stellantis announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy at the Windsor Assembly Plant and that those who failed to follow the policy by Dec. 17 would be terminated.

The automaker also announced Oct. 15, that the facility would be reduce to a one shift operation on April 17, 2022, eliminating nearly 1,800 jobs.