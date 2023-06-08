Local advocacy group bringing awareness to disappearance of Sahra Bull

A local organization is shedding light on the disappearance of Sahra Bull after her estranged husband was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee Windsor-Essex is standing united in outrage and sadness as intimate partner violence is a pervasive issue that affects individuals, families, and communities worldwide.

They say that intimate partner violence is an epidemic that demands immediate attention and resolute action.

Sahra Bulle was last seen during the evening of May 26, and on June 5, Bulle's estranged husband from Michigan, Brian Aaron Marbury, was taken into custody near the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The 45-year-old Marbury has been charged with the first-degree murder.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Amy Peirone, Coordinator of Violence Against Women Committee Windsor-Essex, says there needs to be systemic change.

"We need to declare IPV an epidemic, IPV being intimate partner violence, we need to do so. So, we need to see action at a systemic level. It's not just about awareness and education, which are extremely important, but we need systemic change."

She says there is still a stigma around intimate partner violence.

"We typically hear people make comments, judge, blame the victim which often then discourages victims from seeking support, so I think that's part of it, the stigma around it."

Peirone says in many cases, a report is rarely filed to police on intimate partner violence.

"What actually comes in the form of official statistics is substantially lower then the actually rates. And we know that at least one in three women at some point in their lives experience some form of intimate partner violence. So, it is a pervasive issue, it is an epidemic."

The Windsor Police's Major Crimes Unit continues to search for Bulle, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Those who are survivors of violence and need assistance can contact the Hiatus House help line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 519-252-7781.

Those in emergency situations are asked to call 9-1-1.

More information can be found on the Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee Windsor-Essex Facebook page.