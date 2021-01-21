Local Alzheimer Society Gearing Up For Virtual Battle of the Brains

The biggest trivia event in Ontario is going virtual this year.

Battle of the Brains, in support of the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County, typically draws more than a thousand participants, but due to COVID-19 the event will be held online.

Peggy Winch is the Manager of Fund Development and Community Engagement with the local Alzheimer Society. She says it should be an exciting evening even with everyone having to stay home.

"We just really want to have people come together and continue supporting the event in this small way. Teams will be receiving their link to the event the morning of the Battle of the Brains and we'll be broadcasting it live to everyone's different platforms."

They've reduced the cost per team as they won't be hosting a physical event, according to Winch.

"Normally the pricing per team is $400, this year the pricing is $40. We're really making it extremely reasonable to participate for teams understanding that you're not getting the full meal from the Ciociaro Club and that whole atmosphere."

She says last year's event raised over $52,000 and they're hoping for more of the same this time around.

"The money we raise helps us continue to provide our services. This year has been challenging for all charities with fundraising. So we really had to rethink how we do our events and our programs and services continue to be offered."

The 2021 edition of Battle of the Brains is set to go Friday with the live broadcast beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Those interested in participating can head to alzheimerwindsor.com for more information.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon.