Local Anti COVID-19 Rally Co-Organizer Calls Mayor Dilkens a Hypocrite

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is being called a hypocrite by one of the organizers of the weekly anti COVID-19 rallies in the city.

Darryl Burrell and others have been holding demonstrations every Sunday for the past month, speaking out against lockdowns, shutdowns, forced quarantines and mandatory masking.

He feels the mayor has lost all credibility and the public will lose respect for him and others.

This comes after a photo was posted on social media, showing the mayor and others breaking COVID-19 safety protocols at a local restaurant.

Burrell says the mayor knows better.

"He's definitely one of the biggest hypocrites of all time right," says Burrell. "He just literally went on the news telling us he's going to crack down right and then this also sets a precedent that one rule for the and one rule for me."

Burrell says he's also wondering why a photo was even taken and posted on social media.

"My first reaction was almost like a set up right because it's weird," says Burrell. "Why would anyone be that stupid to post it on their Instagram right, like you know if you post it online it's eventually going to get out and they all know they're bluntly breaking the rules."

Burrell says he plans to discuss the situation involving the mayor at Sunday's rally.

He says thanks to the mayor, he's expecting a large turnout.

Sunday's rally begins at 2pm at the foot of Ouellette Avenue.