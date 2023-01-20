Local artist auctioning prints for three Windsor-Essex charities

A local artist is auctioning off prints to raise money for three Windsor-Essex charities.

Donny Moore, a self-proclaimed "hobby photographer" and the organizer of the event, wants to give back to charities in the region by auctioning off prints from local photographers.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Street Angels, a program run by Feeding Windsor Essex, the Kingsville Community Food Bank, and the Art Society of Kingsville.

There are over 47 prints available for auction by approximately 27 different local artists, with two of the prints by Moore himself.

Donny Moore, organizer of the Kingsville Art Auction, submits a piece called 'The Siren'. Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of WE Photo Art Auction Facebook page)

Moore explains how he knew he wanted to help the Street Angels, the Kingsville Food Bank, and the Art Society.

"I had just seen that the Street Angels had started the Soup Shack program and that they were starting to try to do some programming in Leamington, so I thought that was a great charity," he says. "And then with the Kingsville Food Bank came to my mind straight away. And then because the Art Society had graciously given me the gallery space, there's a portion going to them. But the majority of the money will be going to the Street Angels and the Kingsville Food Bank."

He says with the high costs of living, charities will need more help from the community.

"Over the years I've seen lots of charitable events that are well supported in this area, and that's great to see since some of them had more problems over the last couple of years getting funds in. But, now we're into this time of the cost of living crisis, so these charities are going to be hurting again, but I think it's important that those of us who can, do something."

Simone Hobson, a hobbyist photographer from Windsor, submits a rural landscape photo for the Kingsville Art Auction. Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of WE Photo Art Auction Facebook page)

He adds that it's not about the photography, but about raising money and being together in a fun atmosphere.

"It's just for a fun event, it'll be good to get together. A nice fun atmosphere, and the auction just seemed to be a fun way of raising money. It's really not about the photography per se, it's a fun way and something different to raise money and bringing people together again and hopefully seeing some happy, smiling faces. And then we'll hopefully have a nice chunk of change to give the less fortunate through these organizations."

The event this evening is hosted by the Carnegie Arts and Visitor Centre located at 28 Division Street South in Kingsville and will begin at 6 p.m.

The event is free and those attending can register for free during the event to bid, however bidding is optional and everyone is welcome.

More information and a sneak-peak of the prints being auctioned can be found on the WE Photo Art Auction Facebook page.