Local athlete is a finalist in Olympic talent search final

A local athlete is a finalist in the RBC Training Ground for the Canadian Olympic Committee's annual, cross-country talent search.

24-year-old Arianna Milani competed in an RBC Training Ground qualifier event in Guelph earlier this year, where scouts from Rowing Canada put her name in for the final.

Milani played for the University of Windsor Lancers women's basketball team during her undergrad but missed her senior year due to COVID.

She says she wanted to continue competing athletically.

"I got a call at work and I honestly kind of forgot about the finals. I was shocked, I said this is great, this is incredible, I am so excited."

She says she wants to know how she compares to other athletes.

"It's just having the chance to see how I measure up against other people, just on a pure fitness basis. You rarely get the chance to do that and I am so curious to see how it goes."

Milani says her experiences at the University of Windsor have helped her along the way.

"I would say I have a decent understanding of training and working out from my experience at the university to know where my strengths and weaknesses are. I have been working a bit more on my cardio because I know that is a weaker point of mine."

More than 1,500 athletes participated in the qualifier events across Canada.

Along with the other top 100 finalists, Milani will take part in the RBC Training Ground national final in Ottawa on October 22.



