Local Bar Owner Preaching COVID-19 Safety During St. Patrick's Day

A local sports bar is getting set to host its annual St. Patrick's Day party, but the owner is cautioning those coming out to be smart.

Colleen Kelly runs Average Joe's Sports Bar at 1286 Lauzon Rd. in east Windsor.

She says the patio and bar are open and that staff have gone above and beyond when it comes to COVID-19 precautions to keep patrons safe.

Kelly says she knows from personal experience having caught the virus herself, which resulted in a 11 day hospital stay.

She says stressful times call for a little relaxation.

"It is the biggest day of the year for many of the service industry people, probably one of the biggest days of the year. The struggle is real for us because we've only been allowed to have 10 people inside of our establishment for so long since we've been in red, but we're going to be the best with what we have," says Kelly.

She says they've got their fingers crossed for some good weather.

"What's kept us going is not focusing on the negative. We're lucky because usually for St. Patrick's Day most often the weather starts to break. So people can enjoy a little fun outside, but it's a huge change from the tents and the street parties that most people are used to." says Kelly.

She says the past year has been tough, but there's better days ahead.

"We follow all the rules and regulations right to the book and our cleaning procedures are as best as they can be. Having COVID, personally, I guess it changes your outlook on thing a little bit, but my passion is in the service industry so we go onward and upward and just keep moving forward," she adds.

Average Joe's opens at 12 p.m. Wednesday with seating for 60 people on the patio and 10 indoors with takeout available all day.

With files from Rob Hindi