Local Barber Shop Eager to Start Serving Customers Again

A local barber says this is the day he's been waiting for, for months.

Mohamad El-Masri owns Scizzors Inc. on Erie Street North and says Windsor's move to Stage 2 of the province's COVID-19 reopening plan could not have come at a better.

He says they’re asking customers to call ahead and make an appointment if possible.

"We're going to really push for that because if we can get people to call us and make an appointment and book their time ahead of time we can have more control over the flow of the customers and that way we can keep everybody safe."

El-Masri says a number of safety precautions will be put in place.

"The new regulations are going to state a number of things which include masks, offering sanitizing, making sure there's no gatherings in the shop and one person in each chair,” he says. “Otherwise, you'd have to wait for after the first customer had left. So it's one at a time."

According to El-Masri says what services are offered will be determined by the customer.

"If someone is comfortable enough to take off their mask and have us take care of their beard, I'm not going to deny that,” he says. “When you're talking about hairstyling and barbering, taking care of the beard is personal hygiene. So if they're comfortable enough we'll do it. If they're not comfortable enough we'll keep the mask on and we'll just take care of their hair cut."

El-Masri says the phone has been ringing off the hook with customers eager to get back into the shop.