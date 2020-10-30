Local Bars and Restaurants Planning Scaled Down Halloween Celebrations

With Halloween falling on a Saturday this year, bars and restaurants would have likely been buzzing, but the COVID-19 pandemic has other plans.

This from Matt Komsa who owns The GOAT Tap and Eatery in LaSalle and Lakeshore and the Bull and Barrel in downtown Windsor.

Komsa says all three locations will be hosting events, but the festivities will be scaled back.

"We're just doing the best we can. We're still expecting a good crowd and we're having Halloween costume contests, we have some entertainment going on, but obviously, it's going to be different this year. We have to follow the health unit guidelines and practice social distancing. So it'll be a little bit different, but it's still Halloween on a Saturday night."

Halloween is typically one of his busiest nights of the year, according to Komsa.

"I don't expect it to be like previous years, but I do expect a decent crowd at all the places. We're all going through this together and you can't complain about it. We just have to do the best job we can do and hopefully we get through this quicker and we're all healthy and we get to get back to normal life."

He says he's hoping to provide a little bit of normalcy for people who have been cooped up.

"It's a distraction from what's going on and it's a little bit of normalcy and a little bit of what we're used to. So everybody is excited, including myself, and hopefully there's a good turnout. So we're ready to go if it's a nice day, but if it's a little too chilly we just kind of close it down."

More information on what's planned for Halloween night can be found on The GOAT and Bull and Barrel Facebook pages.