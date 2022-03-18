Local bars feel luck of the Irish on busy St. Patrick's Day as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Local bars and grills saw a busy St. Patrick's Day this year, as COVID-19 restrictions have begun to ease.
Nicole Sekela, the owner of Rock Bottom Bar & Grill in Sandwich Town, is glad to see things return to normal.
She says it's great to pick up where they left off back in 2020.
"We look forward to it, we do a special menu and get some live entertainment," she continued. "My Mom's Irish, so it's kind of tradition, she's been here for almost 25 years now."
Sekela says this was a good chance for people to get out and enjoy themselves after a rough few years.
"There's still lots of obstacles to overcome, but it's nice to have people out here and forgetting all their troubles for one day at least, especially with the pandemic still going on and things going on in other parts of the world."
She says seeing the excitement from everyone celebrating St. Patrick's day makes the hard work worth it.
"Our tired feet at the end of the night is all worth it. I wasn't expecting the line up right at 11, but it was really nice to see, we had to hustle," Sekela said.
She says you could tell the excitement was in the air nice and early, as there was a line up outside the bar before the doors had even opened.
- with files from Rob Hindi