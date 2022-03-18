Local bars feel luck of the Irish on busy St. Patrick's Day as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Local bars and grills saw a busy St. Patrick's Day this year, as COVID-19 restrictions have begun to ease.

Nicole Sekela, the owner of Rock Bottom Bar & Grill in Sandwich Town, is glad to see things return to normal.

She says it's great to pick up where they left off back in 2020.

"We look forward to it, we do a special menu and get some live entertainment," she continued. "My Mom's Irish, so it's kind of tradition, she's been here for almost 25 years now."