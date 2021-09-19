Local bicycle recycling program to launch in October

The wheels are turning on a new program to recycle bikes that would otherwise end up in the landfill.

Through a partnership between the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority and Bike Windsor-Essex, bicycles destined for the scrap heap will now be refurbished and given a new life.

The program has been in the works since July and is now expected to officially launch on October 21.

Manager of Waste Diversion Cathy Copot-Nepszy says they're still working out the logistics.

"We've held many meetings with Bike Windsor-Essex to talk about our location, facility design, looking at the logistics of moving bikes in and out of our facilities and we're coming to a point where we think we'll be ready to launch by the end of October."

Copot-Nepszy says Bike Windsor-Essex has been great to work with.

"Bike Windsor-Essex was able to donate bike racks for these programs. So that's one cost now that we're not going to have to incur for this program. We are also working on a partnership agreement so that we're both in line with the goals and objectives and how we'll manage it together."

It's estimated 200 to 300 bikes are brought to local landfills each year.

More details on the new recycling program will be released closer to its launch.