Local Bicycle Shops Struggling to Keep Up With Demand

If you've been looking to buy a bicycle, you'll know its been tough to get your hands on one.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are trying to get outside and exercise leading to supply chain problems for the entire cycling industry.

This from Bob Hodge with Ambassador Bicycles who says bike shops just can't keep up with demand.

He says a lot of new cyclists are coming in and aren't sure what they need.

"You want to get a bike that fits you properly and fits the purpose of the riding you want to do," he says. "Like buying a pair of pants that's either a size too big or a size too small, it'll work for you but it won't be very enjoyable."

Hidge says an alternative could be digging out that old bike and having is tuned up.

"If you're just looking for something to get out and about and enjoy Windsor and Essex County then it may just need to be looked over by a shop and serviced to make sure everything on it is still working and safe to use," says Hodge. "Then it could be quite adequate for what you need it to do."

He suggests just don't buy anything that's available.

"Going to a local bike store like Ambassador Bicycles and talking to the staff, we can ask you some questions and then advise you on what we believe would be the best bike for the style of riding you want to do," he adds.

Hodge says stock at his store is slowing increasing as supply is improving each week.

Ambassador Bicycles is located on Ambassador Dr. just west of Huron Church Rd.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides