Local Bird Featured in Pet Valu Calendar

A bird from Windsor is featured in the 2021 Pet Valu calendar.

Lemon is a pet budgie and will be showcased for the month of October.

Lemon's owner, Parveen Razvi, says the bird was selected from more than 60,000 entries from across the county.

She says she saw a Pet Valu contest post and decided to enter.

"I've always been interested in photography and Lemon is very photogenic, so it kind of worked out perfectly," says Razvi.

Photo courtesy: Parveen Razvi

She says Lemon is three-years-old and is happy her little bird could be part of the calendar.

"We had her since she was born," says Razvi. "She talks actually, so she says please, she says hey Siri, pretty bird and she does various sounds like she gives kisses, screen shots, typing."

Money raised from the calendar will support Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

The calendar is now available at all Pet Valu stores and contains photos of 17 Canadian pets.