Local boater helps OPP in water rescue outside Wheatley Harbour

A local boater helped members from the Leamington Ontario Provincial Police avoid a potentially dire incident this week.

Officers were called in to assist a man in trouble in the waters of Lake Erie outside of Wheatley Harbour on August 19.

Two men were in an 18-foot-boat experiencing mechanical issues, when one of them began going into medical distress.

When an officer arrived at Wheatley Harbour, he approached another boater in the marina who was willing to go out and help bring the boat to shore.

They managed to tow the boat back to the harbour, and brought the man in distress to paramedics who were waiting on scene.

He was then taken to hospital for treatment, and police say that thanks to the unselfish act by the boater at the harbour the situation was prevented from becoming a tragic one.