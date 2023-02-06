Local brewery making Paczki flavoured beer for 'Shrove Tuesday'

A Windsor brewery is brewing up some unique flavours of beer just in time for 'Shrove Tuesday.'

For the third year in a row, Craft Heads Brewing Company is making Paczki flavoured beer.

The brewery at 89 University Ave. W. now has its Paczki beers up for sale, with raspberry, blueberry, custard and chocolate flavours available.

Craft Heads has teamed with Blak's Bakery at 1022 Langlois Ave., with the bakery providing all the Paczkis being added right into the mash to make the limited time beer.

William Gaspar, one of the brewers at Craft Heads, says these beers are a lot of fun to make.

"The last couple of years we've actually gone over there and helped make the Paczkis that go into the beer. We do those ones a little differently because of the way the brewing works, we don't actually add the filling that goes into the beer," he says. "We add the Paczki flavour and filling later. It's a lot of fun and a different experience, it's fun working out how to do this."

Paczki are deep-fried dough spheres, similar to a doughnuts, that are filled with a sweet filling and covered with powered sugar or icing.

Gaspar says you can definitely tell it's a different beer but something any craft beer drinker would love to drink.

"If you're more of a berry person, you can have the berry ones. If you're someone who likes a more traditional tasting beer, probably the custard one would be more for you. Then there's the chocolate one, if you like dark beers, because that's going to be the dark one in the pack. I think there's something for everyone in this pack," he adds.

Paczkis are served on Shrove Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday, observed in many Christian countries through participating in confession and absolution, the ritual burning of the previous year's Holy Week palms, finalizing one's Lenten sacrifice, as well as eating pancakes and other sweets

Shove Tuesday is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

