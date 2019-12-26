Local Brewery Opening its Doors for Community Meal

Craft Heads Brewing Company is opening its doors to those in need this holiday season.

The company is holding its 4th annual free community holiday meal taking place Thursday.

Co-owner Bryan Datoc says it's a community effort.

"There's so many volunteers that we have, so many people that donated and then there's a lot of people that are in need as well," says Datoc. "So whether it's people that want to be served or people that want to donate their time, it's just a community event to get everyone together."

He says there will be plenty of different food options on the menu.

"We do have quite a few turkeys, ham," says Datoc. "There's been pizza that's been donated. We'll be cooking up some stuff at one of the restaurants that donated their kitchen."

Photo courtesy: Craft Heads Brewing Company

Datoc says the event is open to everyone.

"Last year we probably did close to 200 meals, we're anticipating around the same amount this year," says Datoc. "We don't necessarily keep count, we just try and gather as much food and non perishable items and try to send everyone home with an extra meal, some leftovers as well."

The free meal will be served between 1pm and 4pm.

Craft Heads is located on University Ave W. at Pelissier St.