Local Brewery to Feature Paczki Flavoured Beer

A unique concept for a popular Polish treat.

Craft Heads Brewery has announced it is teaming up with Blak's Bakery in Windsor to create a Paczki flavoured craft beer.

Co-owner Bryan Datoc says this is something his team has been wanting to do for a while.

"Every year we like getting Paczkis from Blak's Bakery just for staff," he says. "So what a match made in heaven to put our beer with their Paczkis and make something magical."

According to Datoc, the beer will a multi-pale ale that will be on the sweeter side.

"We worked with Blak's, they're going to actually do some Packis without the filling and some with the filling so we can put some Paczkis into the mash during the brewing process and then once it's done fermenting, we're gong to age it on some of the pie fillings."

Datoc says they are taking pre-orders now.

"Just from the numbers that we're getting, we're probably going to have to cut it off fairly soon just to make sure we have enough time to do everything," he says."But we're going to include the free delivery, so it's the four pack of beer and a half dozen Paczki to Windsor-Essex County, free delivery."

Datoc says they are only offering a combo deal that includes four paczki flavoured beers along with a six pack of paczkis.

The package will be available on February 15 and 16 for Shrove Tuesday/Paczki Day.

Datoc says orders can be placed online through Craft Heads website.