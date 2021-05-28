Local Business Owner Honoured by Windsor Firefighters

A local business owner is now an honorary member of the Windsor Professional Fire Fighters Association (WPFFA).

Ted Farron has been a regular fixture around local firehouses for more than 35 years, according to union President Kris Matton.

He says the owner of Ted Farron's Gourmet Butcher Shop has spent decades making sure local firefighters are well fed.

"Every single year Ted took it upon himself to donate turkeys to us on Thanksgiving in appreciation for what we do in the community," he added.

The ceremony is usually done with a bit more fanfare at the union hall, according to Matton.

He says a small ceremony was held at Farron's home last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's a little bit of a difference because he's an honorary member, but he's sworn in the same way I'd swear in firefighters into our union when they get the job," says Matton.

Farron joins Penalty Box Owner Van Niforos, fire historian Walt McCall and Real Canadian Superstore General Manager John Carvalho as honorary members of the WPFFA.

"He did so much for firefighters, because he's always positive and he does so much for the community," Matton says. "The WPFFA was honoured."