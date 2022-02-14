Local business owner urging public to support Huron Church Rd. businesses during traffic disruption

The owner of a business on Huron Church Rd. is wants to get a message out to the public.

Fred Bouzide with Fred's Farm Fresh says, despite northbound Huron Church Rd. being closed to local traffic from the E.C. Row Expressway to the Ambassador Bridge, businesses along that stretch are still open and could really use the community's support.

East to west access to the road remains blocked as the Windsor Police Service continues to hold a perimeter in the area to ensure anti-COVID-19 mandate protestors don't return after blocking traffic for several days.

Bouzide is thanking the customers who are still coming out despite the interruption.

"What a disaster. I mean, thank God, some of the customers are finding their way and I'm really thanking them for coming in with all the mess that we've got. It's been a tough go. They've got my front entrance on Huron Church Rd. blocked right off and you can't come in. They've got a city truck parked right in front."

He says businesses can still be accessed from side streets, but he's asking patrons to be patient as traffic is being re-routed.

"With the traffic on Daytona, with people trying to get home, it's difficult for people to try to get in too. I've seen a lot of cars pull up to the entrance to come off of Huron Church Rd. and they can't get in and they just keep going straight. They can't come in."

Bouzide says he's hoping the road closures don't last long.

"I don't understand it. I know what they're trying to do, they're trying to control so that demonstrators don't get together again and block the bridge. But they can just easily come right down Huron Church Rd. and block it again. I don't understand the closures of all these businesses or what they're doing."

On Monday, the City of Windsor declared a state of emergency to help keep traffic flowing near the Ambassador Bridge until security in the area improves.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides