Local business owners gear up for fireworks night

Local businesses are gearing up for fireworks night on Monday, June 27.

The Ford Fireworks will be returning to the Detroit River for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the first time Turbo Espresso Bar on Ouellette Avenue near University Avenue will be operating on fireworks night.

President Renaldo Agostino says the fireworks celebration is one of the busiest nights for the downtown core.

"It's nice to be back and have these types of events returning downtown," says Agostino. "The last few fireworks, no one knew where they were, they were in an undisclosed location so I think this a great thing for the community, downtown and Turbo."

He says this is an event many business owners look forward to.

""If we didn't miss it for the last few years it would be something we would contently talk about but just like everyone else the excitement is at a fever pitch this year because it's been gone for so long."

Agostino says the fireworks are an event people shouldn't miss.

"Get downtown early, bring your lawn chairs, bring your kids it's going to be an exciting thing for downtown Windsor, for the community and its certainly going to be exciting for me because I love the fireworks," says Agostino.

The fireworks begin at 10:06 p.m. on Monday.