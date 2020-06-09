Local Business Owners Not Surprised Windsor-Essex Won't Enter Stage 2

Some members of the business community are not surprised that Windsor-Essex will not be allowed to enter Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening plan.

The owner of Capelli Salon in LaSalle, John Mejalli, had a feeling Windsor-Essex would not be moving forward because of the area's proximity to the Canada-U.S, the border, along with the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced most regions across Ontario will be allowed to open more businesses and activities as of Friday, but Windsor-Essex is not being allowed to move to Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.

Mejalli says he has talked to some in the salon industry and they're worried, but they're also hanging in there, hoping for the best.

He says he also hears from his clients almost everyday, wondering when the salon on Malden Road will reopen.

"They've been great, everyone understands and I'm so thankful that I have the cliental that I do and I've been hearing from them non-stop," says Mejalli. "They're ready for their cuts and colours that's for sure."

Photo courtesy: John Mejalli, owner of Capelli Salon in LaSalle

A local restaurant owner is also disappointed that Windsor-Essex is not moving into the next stage.

Matt Komsa is a partner with WKND Hospitality Group, which owns The G.O.A.T. Tap and Eatery, Bull & Barrel and Wild Child Nightclub.

"We have to trust the government and the local health unit," says Komsa. "If for now they suggest we remain closed, there's not much we can do about it."

Komsa says they have adapted during the pandemic by offering take-out and delivery along with a delivery service for groceries, liquor and beer.

"Obviously it's not our core business," he says. "Obviously it's not what we do on a daily basis and to be honest with you, we can't wait to get back to serving beer and chicken wings."

Komsa adds he's also not surprised by the province's decision, given Windsor's proximity to Detroit and the cases we have.

He hopes things go well for the other regions and that Windsor isn't too far behind the rest of Ontario.