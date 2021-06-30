Local Businesses Eager for Shift to Step 2

Local businesses are excited as the province moves into Step 2 of its reopening plan Wednesday.

The shift allows essential retail to operate at 50% capacity, non-essential at 25% while stores in shopping malls are allowed to reopen.

Freeds of Windsor co-owner Dan Orman says it's been a tough 15 months, but it's nice to get back to some normalcy.

He says they've been busy even in Step 1.

"There's been a lot of pent up demand and the beauty of this is predicated on weddings and people just wanting to get out and get freshened up and get their wardrobes freshened up," he says. "We're very encouraged by the response from the people of the City of Windsor. It's been great."

Orman says it's time to get the economy rolling again.

"These last 15 months have really been a soul searching event for all of us," says Orman. "We just hope that this is the last time, that people get vaccinated and they feel safe to start their lives again. That's so huge for us and it will be huge for the economy of Windsor."

He adds masking and social distancing measures will still be in place.

"We are a very big store, even more people can come into the store, but we're very confident we can spread it out and it's very easy and very comfortable for the consumer to come into the store and feel secure that they're not going to bee too close to anybody in particular," he says.

Step 2 also allows personal care services like hair and nail salons to open on an appointment basis with 25% capacity while outdoor dining at restaurants has been increased to six people per table.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi