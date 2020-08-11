Local Businesses Raising Money for Lebanese Explosion Victims

A number Windsor-Essex businesses are asking you to buy local on Wednesday as part of a fundraiser after a devastating explosion in Lebanon.

Windsor-Essex Helping Lebanon is a group that came together in the hours after an explosion in Beirut which left hundreds dead, thousand injured and a city in ruins.

On August 12, the group is looking to raise money for the Canadian Red Cross and the Lebanese Red Cross to directly help victims impacted by the explosion.

A list of local businesses are offering to donate proceeds to the initiative including Tabouli by Eddy's at 1614 Lesperance Rd. in Tecumseh and Eddy's Mediterranean Bistro at 420 Tecumseh Rd. E, in Windsor.

Eddy Hammoud owns the two Lebanese restaurants and says 13 restaurants along with other businesses are taking part in the initiative.

"There's also a couple of hair salons that will give 100 per cent of their proceeds," he says. "There's also a couple of establishments that are jumping in to donate gift certificates and what not."

Hammoud says they haven't set a fundraising goal.

"The most important part of this whole entire thing is doing an initiative to give back, that was our whole thought process," he says. "I think what ever we raise we're going to be happy."

The group has created a Facebook page with more details on the fundraiser and raffle prizes being made available. Raffle tickets will also be available at the businesses taking part in the fundraiser.

The August 4 explosion was caused by the ignition of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been sitting at Beirut port for more than six years.

- with files from AM800's Patty Handysides

Here is the list of establishments residents are invited to order from on Wednesday:

" Eddy's Mediterranean Bistro

" Mare Nostrum

" Mazaar South Windsor

" Shawarma Palace

" Monaco Express

" Tabouli by Eddy's

" Kabobgy- Lasalle and Essex

" Souq

" Just Chicken

" Tarboush restaurant

" Pizza Plus

" Hamoudies Shawarma



These businesses are also offering to donate proceeds:

" Padrone Barbershop

" Baby Envy Boutique

" Envy Boutique

" Candle Haus

" MattiWorX (photography)