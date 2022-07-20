Local Canadian Blood Services in desperate need for new donors

Despite a constant need for donor blood across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has strained efforts by the Canadian Blood Services to replenish a critically low national blood inventory.

That's true in Windsor-Essex as well, where officials say they're seeing the smallest donor base in a decade.

The Windsor donor centre was open an extra day of week on Tuesday to try and get more people through the doors.

Community Development Manager Marisa Gatfield says the clinic is currently booked at 48 per cent of their need, so they're encouraging first time donors to help out.

"And the process honestly will take less than an hour from the time that you check in to the time that you have some refreshments and leave our centre," she continued. "So you're helping to save a life, it's a beautiful gift, so I'm hoping people will come out and join us."

Gatfield says giving blood is one of the most direct ways that an individual can help a person that is in need of a blood transfusion.

"Whether that be a cancer patient, accident victim, people with blood disorders rely on blood, platelets and plasma transfusions everyday. And often times from more than one generous donor, so it's really important."

She says one in two Canadians are eligible to donate blood, yet only one in 81 actually do.

Gatfield says they have hundreds of appointments in the days and weeks ahead, and options for same day appointments as well.

"We can do something as a community, we can come together and really close that gap by checking out our website at blood.ca if you're interested in learning more about blood donation and some of our eligibility criteria. Like I had mentioned it's one of the most direct ways that you can help a hospital patient in need, so it's a gift," she said.

Residents can book an appointment to donate blood same-day by visiting blood.ca or downloading the GiveBlood app. Additionally, they can call 1-888-2 DONATE or 1-888-236-6283.