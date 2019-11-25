Local Cancer Research Projects Receive Funding
Five local cancer research projects have received some extra funding.
On Monday, the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation handed out $200,000 to five recipients who are doing cancer research ranging from esophageal tumours, new therapy treatment for multiple myeloma, the immune system response to viruses in bone marrow transplants for patients with leukemia, inoperable glioblastoma tumours and studying cancer patients who want to continue to work.
It was part of the Seeds4Hope grant program which started 11 years ago.
Dr. Debbie Kane received some funding to conduct an online survey with local cancer patients who want to continue working during their treatment.
Dr. Kane says cancer treatments have evolved over the years — thanks to research.
"We have so many people surviving cancer but also during their treatment because treatments aren't as debilitating as they used to be," says Kane.
She pointed out a pilot study conducted 18 months ago showed that seven out of eight individuals, who were undergoing cancer treatment said they needed to continue to work saying, "When I'm at home lying on the couch, I have no hope for the future."
Vice President of Research and Innovation at the University of Windsor Dr. Michael Siu says the research funding is vitally important.
"Cancer is a very complex disease," he says. "So it takes a long time and it takes a lot of effort to actually beat cancer so it is important that people in the community donate to the program."
The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation has donated close to $2.2-million to Seeds4Hope in the past ten years. It has also helped to leverage further funding opportunities resulting in more than $3.7-million in research funding.