Local Cancer Research Projects Receive Funding



Five local cancer research projects have received some extra funding.

On Monday, the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation handed out $200,000 to five recipients who are doing cancer research ranging from esophageal tumours, new therapy treatment for multiple myeloma, the immune system response to viruses in bone marrow transplants for patients with leukemia, inoperable glioblastoma tumours and studying cancer patients who want to continue to work.

It was part of the Seeds4Hope grant program which started 11 years ago.

Dr. Debbie Kane received some funding to conduct an online survey with local cancer patients who want to continue working during their treatment.

Dr. Kane says cancer treatments have evolved over the years — thanks to research.

"We have so many people surviving cancer but also during their treatment because treatments aren't as debilitating as they used to be," says Kane.

She pointed out a pilot study conducted 18 months ago showed that seven out of eight individuals, who were undergoing cancer treatment said they needed to continue to work saying, "When I'm at home lying on the couch, I have no hope for the future."