Local Cannabis Shop Excited to Welcome Back In-Person Shoppers

Stores like CannaSavvy Cannabis Co. have been restricted to curbside pick-up for months, according to co-owner Dwayne Becker.

He tells AM800 News the shop on Howard Avenue just south of Devonshire Mall is ready to go.

"I couldn't sleep last night. We open at 10 a.m. and our customers are chomping at the bit the same as we are," he added.

Even with capacity limits, Becker says in-person sales are always preferred.

"It's just a little more interactive with our bud tenders and things like that," he says. "We could keep everything over the phone or online, but this is definitely more personal."

He says staff have made sure the store is ready to open at a moments notice.

"We were just getting ready in store, cleaning all the glass, the floors and getting the signage ready in anticipation for people to come back," he says.

According to Step 1 of the province's reopening plan, non-essential retailers are allowed to open at 15 per cent capacity with COVID-19 restrictions on place.