Local CAS Warns of Imposters

The Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society is warning of imposters.

The organization has recently been alerted to people canvassing door-to-door in Windsor-Essex soliciting funds for the Children's Aid Foundation.

Spokesperson Mike Clark tells AM800 News there have been specific reports from Windsor and Kingsville.

"They were approached by different people at their door," he says." One person was wearing a badge and both were really representing the Windsor Essex Children's Aid Foundation."

According to Clark, funds are raised for the foundation in different ways but door-door-door is not one of them.

"Our funds are raised through grants, through individual, corporate, organizational donations, people contact us directly," he says.

If you do happen to encounter someone at your door you are sceptical off, Clark suggests contacting police.

"Tell the person they're not interested but perhaps if they're able to take a photo, if they're able to speak to the person to find out a little more information," he says. "And not just us, if there are any other charities out there where they perhaps have a suspicion about that, they should bring that forth."

Clark says if anyone in the community would like to make a donation that will bring hope to a family in need, you may do so by contacting 519-252-1171, ext. 3360 or by accessing the WECAF website.