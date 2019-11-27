Local Catholic School Board Introduces Virtual Dissections

Dissecting a frog or pig in Grade 10 science class will soon be history at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

It has now introduced virtual technology in partnership with the University of Windsor's Canadian Center for Alternatives to Animal Methods.

Students will now use dissection kits of a frog to learn about the anatomy, along with an app.

Students at Villanova High School in LaSalle now have access to a virtual dissection table of an actual cadaver at the University of Windsor, to study the respiratory, digestive and circulatory system.

"Our students today will use faux frogs and technology through augmented and virtual reality, not scalpels to learn about gross and comparative anatomy," says Board Superintendent Dan Fister.

He says it is about developing a culture of innovation.

"The question is if students can achieve the same learning expectations as traditional methods, with similar or superior results, without harming any animal, then why would we remain shackled to a 100 year educational practice."



