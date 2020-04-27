Local Catholic School Board Officially Cancels Proms Due to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has cancelled all prom celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many expect the Greater Essex County District School Board to follow suit, the catholic board is the first to make the move official.

Director of Education Terry Lyons, says cancelling the annual rite of passage was a tough decision.

"Not the decision we wanted to make, but for the safety of students and everyone concerned it's the right decision at this point in time," he says.

Lyons says the board did consult with its Student Senate.

"They weren't surprised. Although nobody actually wants to think about it, but in the back of their minds they anticipated that would be the decision based on how long the closure has gone on for," he says.

Lyons says there is far too much planning involved to keep pushing back dates into the summer.

"The rental of limos, dresses, tuxedos, the organizing, there's just so many things to consider," he says.

Lyons adds that discussions are now underway on whether to cancel upcoming graduation ceremonies.

