Local Catholic School Teachers Will be in Classrooms Monday

Teachers with the Windsor-Essex Catholic School Board could be left scrambling for childcare next week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has decided to close all the schools in the region as of Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Local Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association Secondary School President Joe Brannagan, says high school and elementary staff won't get the option to instruct online from home.

Brannagan says teachers have children that will now need supervision at home while they're forced to occupy an empty school to teach virtually.

"It's crazy that our board doesn't take into account what people do every single day and what their family life is like," he says. "It's incredible that other boards see this and yet ours doesn't."

Brannagan says it shouldn't matter if teachers are working from inside the building at this point.

"If teachers are teaching 100 per cent online, why can't they do it from home? Our board has said no," he says.

Representatives from both the elementary and secondary level have made their stance clear on the issue, according to Brannagan.

"In between the time that you've called me and now, we've received an email saying teachers will report to their work site for their regular work day," added Brannagan.

Brannagan says teachers will now be forced to send their children out for supervision or bring babysitters into their homes, putting childcare providers and their kids at greater risk of spreading COVID-19.