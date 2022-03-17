Local Chamber of Commerce head pleased to see border testing going away

The news that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will no longer have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1 is music to the ears of the local business community.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault will be announcing the latest easing of pandemic travel restrictions later today.

There's been a loud drum beat for removing border testing for a while now, and Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rakesh Naidu says it's time.

"It's been two years plus of real hard ships for a lot people. Commuters, visitors, tourists, families, business people. It has taken away the way we do things here, the way we think what normal is for Windsor-Essex. The way our businesses conduct business."

Naidu says before the pandemic the region used to have such a good volume of American visitors, which is a big boon for local businesses of all kinds.

"And many found the Windsor-Essex region to be a great place to come to enjoy our hospitality sector," he continued. "Whether it is the wineries, the restaurants, the casino, shopping in downtown or whether it's just visiting and travelling throughout our county."

He says since the restrictions came into place it has obviously had a serious impact, and now as we start to welcome back our American neighbours, businesses will start to see an increase in volume.

"We'll start seeing an increase in foot traffic and all around I think it'll be great news. Because this also means that more people will be back at the casino, and when there's more people visiting the casino, there's going to be a ripple effect and it'll benefit the entire region," Naidu said.

Passengers may still be subjected to random PCR testing at the airport, and travellers will still have to use the ArriveCAN app to enter their proof of vaccination and other required information.

- with files from AM800's The Shift