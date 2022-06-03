Local Chamber of Commerce head pleased with Stellantis announcement

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO is pleased with the recent announcement that Stellantis will be moving the assembly of new STLA Large platform vehicles from Brampton to Windsor.

The move will end the production of L-Series vehicles such as the Chrysler 300, Dodge Chargers and Dodge Challengers at the Brampton Assembly Plant to the Windsor Assembly Plant.

This is a part of a $3.6 billion investment made in May to support Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and its long-term plan to invest $45 billion through 2025 in electrification.

Speaking on AM800's the Dan MacDonald Show, Rakesh Naidu says this is historic news for Windsor.

"This not only secures the future of the plant but also gives people the hope that it will be full utilized," he continued. "The capacity utilizations will be increased further which means more people will be hired and all three shifts will be busy."

Naidu says this will create more jobs in the suply chain.

"Of course it increases the number of direct jobs with all three shifts working. So direct jobs increase in the supply chain and many more suppliers hopefully from the Windsor Essex area will be able to now get into the supply chain and supply to all the various products that will be built here."

He says Windsor-Essex is finally getting the attention they deserve.

"With the strategic location, work force, capabilities and the educational facilities that we have we knew that we would be a force to be reckoned with. It was just a matter of time and that time is now, we're not done yet I think there's more to come and Windsor-Essex will continue to thrive," Naidu said.

Retooling of the Brampton Assembly Plant will begin in 2024.

- with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald show